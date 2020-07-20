Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey’s Alleged Financier, Aide Arrested

Kanpur businessman Jai Bajpai, allegedly the financier of gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested late on the night of Sunday, 19 July, for providing ammunition that was used in the Bikru village encounter that left eight policemen dead on 3 July.

Prashant Shukla aka Dablu, brother-in-law of slain gangster Bauan Dubey, has also been arrested. His mobile location shows that he was present in Bikru village on the night of the ambush.

According to SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, Jai Bajpai and Dablu have been booked under the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy under Section 120 B.