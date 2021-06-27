Kanpur: Ailing Woman Dies in Traffic Held up for President Kovind

The traffic was halted near the Govindpuri railway overbridge in view of the train transporting the president and his family. As per eyewitnesses, public vehicles were stopped for over 50 minutes.

The deceased was being taken to a private hospital in Govind Nagar.

According to Mishra's husband, the family had requested police personnel to let their car to pass, Hindustan Times reported.

“Doctors told us had she reached in time, she could have been saved,” he reportedly said after performing the last rites of his wife.

The Police chief Asim Arun and district magistrate Alok Tiwar were also present at Kanpur's Bhairon Ghat on Saturday.

The convoy, which included two more trains besides the presidential train were passing that point during a specific time, and the traffic had to be stopped keeping with the security protocol.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)