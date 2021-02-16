JNU Sedition Case: Kanhaiya, Umar & Others Summoned on 15 March

A Delhi court on Monday, 15 February, summoned former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others to appear before it on 15 March, in connection with a controversial sedition case that was registered against the students in 2016.

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police claims that Kumar and others named in the case had chanted seditious slogans at JNU on 9 February 2016. The slogans were allegedly raised at an event to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.