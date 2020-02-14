Kanhaiya’s Cavalcade Attacked Again in Bihar, Several Injured

The cavalcade of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar was attacked Bihar’s Arrah on Friday, 14 February, by a mob opposing his state-wide tour against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seriously damaging the vehicle in which he was travelling and leaving several people injured.

The former JNU student leader was on his way to address a rally in this west Bihar town, where Bhojpur district is headquartered, when the attack happened.

"Our cavalcade has been attacked many times since the 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' began on 30 January. Today was, indeed, a close shave. It was the first time that the vehicle in which we were sitting was attacked, though thankfully we escaped unhurt," Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who has been accompanying Kumar on the state-wide tour, told PTI over phone.