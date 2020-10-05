SC Not Satisfied With Centre & RBI’s Response On Loan Moratorium

Senior advocate VV Giri representing the RBI submitted before the bench that decisions have been taken at the highest level and the government has assured hand-holding of small borrowers.

Giri added this will also require statutory amendment and circulars and emphasised that the government proposal will take care of large chunk of small borrowers, who fear interest on interest during the moratorium.

The bench said no consequential orders and circulars have been issued by the Centre or Reserve Bank of India to enforce the decisions, and also Kamat Committee recommendations have not been placed before the court. The top court emphasised that the RBI should make public the recommendations that have been accepted. The bench allowed the Centre and RBI to file additional affidavit on policy decision and its implementation, and scheduled the next hearing in the matter on 13 October.