Watch: Pregnant Woman Saved by Railway Constable While Deboarding a Moving Train
The pregnant woman stumbled while deboarding the train in Mumbai but was immediately saved by an RPF Constable.
CCTV footage shared on Twitter by Chief Public Relations officer, Central Railway, Shivaji M Sutar shows a railway constable at Kalyan station saving a pregnant woman falling from a moving train.
"Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train," Sutar tweeted.
The woman was unhurt.
The woman has been identified as Vandana, who was travelling with her husband and child to Gorakhpur, according to NDTV.
The trio had reportedly boarded the wrong train, following which they attempted to get off it.
Later Sutar, on behalf of the Railways in his tweet, appealed to the passengers to not board or deboard a moving train.
(With inputs from NDTV)
