Watch: Pregnant Woman Saved by Railway Constable While Deboarding a Moving Train

The woman has been identified as Vandana, who was travelling with her husband and child to Gorakhpur, according to NDTV.

The trio had reportedly boarded the wrong train, following which they attempted to get off it.

The pregnant woman stumbled while deboarding and almost fell into the gap between the platform and train, but was immediately saved by RPF Constable SR Khandekar, NDTV reported.

Later Sutar, on behalf of the Railways in his tweet, appealed to the passengers to not board or deboard a moving train.