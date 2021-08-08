UP Govt Tells Allahabad HC, Reinvestigation Against Kafeel Khan is Withdrawn

Goyal added that all efforts would be made to complete disciplinary proceedings within the next three months.

Justice Yadhwant Varma said they would have to “consider the justification for continuing suspension of the petitioner, which was pursuant to an order passed on 22 August 2017”.



In the writ petition moved by Khan, he has argued that initially proceedings were drawn against nine persons. "Seven out of those who were suspended along with the petitioner have since been reinstated pending conclusion of disciplinary proceedings,” said the court order.



Goyal said he needed to obtain instructions from the state government to respond.

The matter has now been listed for 10 August.

(With inputs from Times of India and The Indian Express)