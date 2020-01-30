Kalakshetra Cancels TM Krishna’s Book Launch Over Cow Skin Excerpt

Speaking to TNM, singer-author TM Krishna says that it is time to confront uncomfortable realities.

“We use cow skin to make these instruments. If the skin is not procured, these instruments cannot be made. It is wrong to say that we can't discuss the politics around it. We have to. The same mridangam is played on the Kalakshetra stage, the same mridangam is what (Kalakshetra founder and Bharatanatyam dancer) Rukmini Devi danced to. The mridangam originates in the slaughterhouse. This is just reality. If we can't talk about cow politics, will they stop playing the mridangam tomorrow?” he asks.