Kafeel Khan Booked for ‘Instigating’ Protests in Aligarh
Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan.
Dr Kafeel Ahmad Khan.(Photo Courtesy: Amazon Screengrab)

Kafeel Khan Booked for ‘Instigating’ Protests in Aligarh

IANS
India

Kafeel Khan, the doctor who hit headlines in Gorakhpur after the deaths of 60 children in the BRD hospital in 2017, has now been booked for allegedly giving a ‘provocative’ speech at an open talk in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Abhishek, Superintendent of Police, Aligarh said that the FIR was registered against him under Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on 13 December.

He said that the matter is being inquired into.

According to the FIR, Kafeel said in his speech: "Mota Bhai' is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the Constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAA makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC."

Loading...

Kafeel further said, "This is fight is for our existence. We have to fight".

Also Read : From ‘Messiah’ to ‘Killer’: Dr Kafeel Khan Opens Up On His Ordeal

He also stated that students in the RSS school were being taught that those who have beards are terrorists. He said through the CAA, the government has told Muslims that India is not their country.

The FIR states that Kafeel made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony with his speech.

Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, who had shouted anti-Hindutva slogans in the AMU campus during the protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

The video of the student's protest has gone viral on social media.

Agitated BJP workers demanded immediate arrest of the suspects, who they claimed were AMU students.

Also Read : ‘No Clean Chit to Dr Kafeel Khan, Probe Still Underway’: UP Govt

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...