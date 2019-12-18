Kafeel Khan Booked for ‘Instigating’ Protests in Aligarh
Kafeel Khan, the doctor who hit headlines in Gorakhpur after the deaths of 60 children in the BRD hospital in 2017, has now been booked for allegedly giving a ‘provocative’ speech at an open talk in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
He said that the matter is being inquired into.
According to the FIR, Kafeel said in his speech: "Mota Bhai' is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the Constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAA makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC."
Kafeel further said, "This is fight is for our existence. We have to fight".
The FIR states that Kafeel made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb communal harmony with his speech.
Meanwhile, another FIR has been registered against an unidentified person, who had shouted anti-Hindutva slogans in the AMU campus during the protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).
The video of the student's protest has gone viral on social media.
Agitated BJP workers demanded immediate arrest of the suspects, who they claimed were AMU students.
