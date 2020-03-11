‘Jyotiraditya Scindia Was Not At All Sidelined’: Digvijaya Singh

Meanwhile, the state Congress is trying to save the Kamal Nath government by moving its 92 MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh to prevent poaching.



"We are going to take our 92 MLAs and those supporting our Madhya Pradesh government to a hotel," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

For its part, the BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron party said.

The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, whose current effective strength is 228.

It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP.

The BJP has 107 seats in the state Assembly.