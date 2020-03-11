‘Jyotiraditya Scindia Was Not At All Sidelined’: Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, 11 March, dismissed speculation that Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party because he had been sidelined.
"No question, he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress leader from MP, particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division, and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi-Shah’s tutelage!" Singh tweeted.
The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.
Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, moments after meeting with PM Modi on Tuesday.
The Congress president immediately expelled Scindia for 'anti-party activities.'
Remarking again on Scindia’s resignation, Singh tweeted that Scindia “sees a great future for India under Modi-Shah govt when our Banks are collapsing, our ₹ is plummeting, our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed.”
Meanwhile, the state Congress is trying to save the Kamal Nath government by moving its 92 MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh to prevent poaching.
"We are going to take our 92 MLAs and those supporting our Madhya Pradesh government to a hotel," a senior Congress leader told PTI.
For its part, the BJP on Tuesday night shifted its MLAs to Manesar at Gurugram in Haryana, sources in the saffron party said.
The Congress, whose tally before the rebellion was 114, has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, whose current effective strength is 228.
It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some of them are now likely to switch sides to the BJP.
The BJP has 107 seats in the state Assembly.
(With inputs from PTI.)
