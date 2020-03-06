Juvenile Board Convicts 2 Minors in Pehlu Khan Lynching Case

In the first conviction for the horrific lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017, two minors have been found guilty in the case by a Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar, a senior police official said.

"The board convicted two minors on Thursday. Sentencing will be pronounced on Saturday," IG Jaipur S Sengathir said.

The two minors were part of a mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer in 2017.

In August last year, six men, who were accused of lynching Khan, were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar and this is the first conviction in the case.