Juvenile Board Convicts 2 Minors in Pehlu Khan Lynching Case
In the first conviction for the horrific lynching of Pehlu Khan in 2017, two minors have been found guilty in the case by a Juvenile Justice Board in Alwar, a senior police official said.
"The board convicted two minors on Thursday. Sentencing will be pronounced on Saturday," IG Jaipur S Sengathir said.
The two minors were part of a mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer in 2017.
In August last year, six men, who were accused of lynching Khan, were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar and this is the first conviction in the case.
The six accused – Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi – were given the benefit of doubt and were acquitted.
The state government filed an appeal against the court order in the high court in October.
Khan, his two sons and a few others were purportedly transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on 1 April 2017. Khan succumbed to his injuries on 3 April in a hospital.
