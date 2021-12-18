Former SC Judge GT Nanavati, Who Headed Gujarat and Anti-Sikh Riots Panels, Dies

A commission headed by Justice Nanavati looked into the Godhra train burning incident, which subsequently led to the Gujarat riots. The commission gave a clean chit to the then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his council of ministers and the cops. His commission had not summoned Modi even once during the course of its hearings.

Prior to that, Nanavati was appointed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He was the only member of the Nanavati commission, probing the incident.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)