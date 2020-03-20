‘Justice Has Prevailed’: PM Modi on Nirbhaya Convicts’ Execution
After a seven-year-long battle for justice, Nirbhaya rape convicts were hanged to death on Friday, 20 March at Delhi's Tihar jail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the execution of the four convicts, took to twitter and said ‘justice has prevailed’.
The Prime Minister further added that ‘Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity.’
16 December 2019 marked the 7th anniversary of the infamous Nirbhaya rape and murder case. In December 2012, six men, including a juvenile, gang raped and tortured a physiotherapy intern in a bus in which she was travelling with her friend.
The monstrous crime shook the entire nation, causing outrage on the streets of New Delhi. Thirteen days later, on 29 December 2012, Nirbhaya succumbed to her injuries.
(With inputs from ANI)
