Rehabilitation for Delhi Violence Victims a Must: Justice Patnaik

He told The Quint that the judges found the relief camp at Mustafabad – which has been set up by the Waqf Board and the Delhi Minorities Commission – was operational, with medicines being provided to the victims, as was assistance by the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

However, in addition to the loss of their homes, shops and belongings, the displaced persons in the Mustafabad camp – all Muslims – had lost faith in the police to protect them.