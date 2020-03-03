Juggernaut Books Win Defamation Suit Filed by Sanatan Sanstha.

In what's being deemed as a landmark victory for free speech, the civil defamation suit filed by the Sanatan Sanstha against publisher, Juggernaut Books, and author Dhirendra K. Jha seeking Rs 10 crores in damages has been dismissed.

On 15 February this year, the court of Civil Judge, Senior Division and JMFC, Ponda, Goa, presided by Sh. Anil Scaria, rejected a civil defamation suit filed by the Sanatan Sanstha in 2018 seeking Rs 10 crores in damages against publisher Juggernaut Books and author Jha for the publication and sale of the book ‘Shadow Armies: Fringe Organizations and Foot Soldiers of Hindutva,’ first published in 2017.

The publisher and author were represented by advocates Satyajit Sarna and Rahul Kukreja.