'Judiciary, EC, Pegasus Being Used To Destroy the Voice of States': Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader went on to remind the central government that India was a 'partnership, and not a kingdom.'
"The Judiciary, Election Commission, Pegasus – these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said and decried the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 2 February.
The comment prompted BJP leaders to intervene and stop him from making a reference to the Pegasus spyware further, as the matter is sub-judice.
In his earlier address, the Congress leader had said: "Disrespect me, but you cannot disrespect the people of the country."
Gandhi lamented the Presidential Address from the previous day, stating that it laid bare the idea of 'two Indias': one of the rich and the privileged, and one of the poor, and highlighted the absence of any mention of unemployment in the address.
"Not a word about unemployment in the presidential address."Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
"Don't think that poor in this country will stay mum. This new, poor India is seeing everything, they can see that that the 100 richest in the country have more wealth than 55% of the country," he further said.
'Bridge the Gap Between the 2 Indias As Soon as Possible'
Appealing to the Narendra Modi-run administration, he said, "My suggestion to the PM is, bridge the gap between the two Indias as soon as possible."
The leader went on to remind the central government that India was a 'partnership, and not a kingdom' and asserted:
"You think you can suppress languages and cultures, you have no idea what you are dealing with...No matter what fantasies you (Modi government) might have, you will never ever rule over the people of the states of India. The only way India has been ruled…it has always been ruled by conversation and negotiation."Rahul Gandhi
He also alleged that the idea of a king has come back, and that the institutions of India are being attacked by one idea. "The people of Tamil Nadu...the farmers of Punjab...they do not have a voice. Only the king has a voice," Gandhi said.
'You Have Brought Pakistan & China Together, Isolated India'
He also accused the BJP government of having brought Pakistan and China together.
"The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together."Rahul Gandhi
"And this is the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India," he added.
Pointing out that "we are all nationalists here", Gandhi said,
"I can see clearly that China has a plan...It is very clear that the Chinese and the Pakistanis are planning. Look at the weapons they are buying, look at who they are talking to..."Rahul Gandhi
The congress MP referred to the Republic Day celebrations and underlined the absence of a foreign dignitary saying, "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded....Our opponents understand our position."
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.