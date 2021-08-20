Vikas Dubey Encounter: Panel Clears UP Police, Suggests Probe Against Officials
The panel also recommended an inquiry against the “erring public servants".
A Supreme Court-ordered judicial commission tabled its report on the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and five others in a series of encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 19 August, giving a clean chit to the police onslaught.
Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, Inspector General from Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal had said on 10 July last year.
The report dictated the incident, saying that the road accident resulted in some police personnel being “momentary unconsciousness". This led to the accused having an opportunity to grab a police weapon and flee the scene, The Indian Express reported.
The retired Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan-led commission, which also comprised retired Allahabad HC judge Justice Shashi Kant Agarwal and former UP Director General of Police K L Gupta among others, also came to the conclusion that the local police, revenue and administrative officials had patronised Dubey and his associates, recommending an inquiry against the “erring public servants", The Indian Express reported.
The commission report stated, “Police and revenue officers patronised him and his gang. If any person lodged any complaint against Vikas Dubey or his associates, the complainant was always humiliated by the police. Even if the higher authorities directed to lodge the complaint, the local police dictated the terms,” The Indian Express quoted.
Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed in a shoot-out in Kanpur on 3 July. The police team had gone to look for Dubey, when he and other gang members fired at the police party.
Days later, Dubey was killed.
The report termed the ambush as a "total failure of intelligence" and read, “No proper caution was taken in preparation for the raid, and none of the policemen were wearing bulletproof jackets. Only 18 of them had arms, the rest had gone empty-handed or with sticks."
Further, the report underlined that Dubey’s wife’s was elected as Zila Panchayat member and his brother’s wife’s selection as pradhan of the village evidenced Dubey’s backing in the local administration.
“Investigation in any case lodged against them was never impartial. Sections relating to serious offences were dropped before filing the charge sheet. During the trial, most witnesses turn hostile. Vikas Dubey and his associates got bail orders from the courts easily and quickly as there was no serious opposition by the state authorities and government advocates." the report further stated.
Suggesting action against the concerned administrative officials, the report iterated, "The Commission recommends initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the erring public servants for loss of records, particularly the record of cases relating to Vikas Dubey, after holding a regular inquiry, and pass necessary orders against those found guilty."
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.