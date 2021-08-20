Vikas Dubey Encounter: Panel Clears UP Police, Suggests Probe Against Officials

A Supreme Court-ordered judicial commission tabled its report on the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and five others in a series of encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, 19 August, giving a clean chit to the police onslaught.

Dubey was killed in the encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident, Inspector General from Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal had said on 10 July last year.

The report dictated the incident, saying that the road accident resulted in some police personnel being “momentary unconsciousness". This led to the accused having an opportunity to grab a police weapon and flee the scene, The Indian Express reported.