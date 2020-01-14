Judgment on Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case on 14 January

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur. The announcement is expected to be on Tuesday, 14 January.

The court had earlier deferred the order by a month till 14 January as Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha, who had conducted the trial, was on leave.

Prior to that, in November, it had deferred the verdict by a month as 20 accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due to the lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital.

The court on 20 March 2018 had framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.

The accused included eight females and 12 males.