Judge Who Passed Problematic POCSO Orders Denied Appointment as Permanent Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday, 14 December, rejected the elevation of Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, an additional judge of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court who had courted controversy over her judgments on POCSO cases, as a permanent judge of the High Court.

Further, the Apex Court panel did not grant Justice Ganediwala an extension as an additional judge, indicating that she may be demoted to the position of a district judge when her term ends in February 2022.