Journey of Bihar Youth From Snack Factory Employee to Army Officer

The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) this year saw an extraordinary story of resilience and hard work. Among the 326 cadets who passed out from India’s premier Military Academy was 28-year-old Lt Balbanka Tiwari, who once worked as an employee at a snack factory, earning Rs 50 per day.

Tiwari, who hails from Sundarpur Barja village of Bihar’s Bhojpur district, worked in a snack shop while pursuing his school education and as a tuition teacher after completing high school to support his family.