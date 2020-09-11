What Kunal Kamra, Others Said About TV Journos on Kangana Flight

In January this year, Kunal Kamra was placed under a six-month ban by IndiGo, after he was seen heckling a popular prime time television journalist on a flight operated by the carrier.

Although IndiGo later reduced the ban to three months, Air India, GoAir and Spicejet followed suit and announced travel restrictions on him. Vistara, which had not immediately banned Kamra, later prevented Karma from flying with it till 27 April, after an IndiGo internal committee found the stand-up comic guilty of misconduct.

Here’s what he had to say about media mannerisms.