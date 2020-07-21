Journalist Shot at in Ghaziabad: 9 Accused Arrested, SHO Suspended
The police suspect the happened because Vikram Joshi had recently complained about some men harassing his niece.
A journalist was shot at in front of his two daughters by a group of men in Ghaziabad on Monday night, 20 July. Vikram Joshi was travelling on a motorcycle with his two daughters when the men assaulted him and opened fire.
The police suspect that the attack on Joshi could be because he had recently complained against a group of men who were harassing his niece.
A total of nine people have been arrested in the matter, while efforts to nab another accused is underway, reported ANI.
After the family of the journalist alleged inaction by police, the station-in-charge has also been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.
Joshi, who received a bullet injury on his head, is said to be in a critical condition at a private hospital in the city.
Parts of the attack were recorded in a chilling CCTV footage where the bike which Joshi was riding with his two daughters can be suddenly seen veering on a road in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad.
After a few seconds, the group of men gather near the bike and start assaulting the rider. The bike can be seen falling on the ground and the two children running away.
While the time when the bullet was fired is unclear from the footage, Joshi is seen being dragged towards a car and being thrashed before the attackers flee the spot.
The incident took place around 10:30 pm in the night, according to NDTV.
