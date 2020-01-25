Journalist Deepak Chaurasia Heckled; Files FIR Against Miscreants

On the evening of 24 January, News Nation editor Deepak Chaurasia was heckled by a mob at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

The veteran journalist posted a video on twitter that showed a man in a yellow jacket stopping Chaurasia from reporting, covering the camera and heckling the team. Deepak Chaurasia and his team were reporting on the anti-CAA protests that have been held at Shaheen Bagh for over a month now.