Journo, Activist Arrested for Facebook Posts on BJP Leader’s Death

Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam were arrested in Manipur for their posts on Facebook on the death of a BJP leader.

They had posted comments over the death of Prof Saikhom Tikendra Singh who was the state BJP president who succumbed to COVID at the Shija hospital in Imphal after a short battle. Both were picked from their homes on Thursday, 13 May, night after a complaint was filed by state BJP vice president Usham Deban and general secretary P Premananda Meetei.