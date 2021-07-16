'Journalism Lost a Hero': Tributes Pour in for Danish Siddiqui

Tributes poured in from colleagues, friends, and politicians for Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, as they condoled his untimely demise.

In his time as a photojournalist, Siddiqui covered stories in Asia, Middle East, and Europe, such as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugees crisis, Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes, Mass Games in North Korea, and the living conditions of asylum seekers in Switzerland.

The Indian journalist was killed on Friday, 16 July, while covering the situation in Kandahar in the last few days. According to AFP, Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after an operation was launched to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan.

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues offered their condolences.