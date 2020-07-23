Joint India-US Efforts Can Protect Interests Against China: Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, 22 July, that he was confident that through "concerted effort", India and the US can protect their interests in the face of China's "unacceptable behavior".

Calling India "a key pillar in (President Donald) Trump's foreign policy", he said, "The United States has never been more supportive of India's security."

Pompeo, who was in Denmark, spoke remotely to the US-India Business Council Ideas Summit. He said, "The recent clashes initiated by the PLA (People's Liberation Army) are just the latest examples of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party's) unacceptable behaviour. We were deeply saddened by the death of 20 Indian service members."

"I am confident that because of our concerted effort, we can protect our interests," he said.

He added, "I'm happy to report that India is a rising US defence and security partner in the Indo-Pacific and globally."