Joe Biden To Meet PM Modi at Quad Summit in Japan Next Month: White House
US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House announced on Wednesday, 27 April.
Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled from 20 May to 24 May.
"This trip will advance the Biden-Harris administration's rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, news agency PTI reported.
Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
Psaki stated, "The leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results. In Tokyo, President Biden will also meet the leaders of the Quad grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the United States. We look forward to having further details to share about this trip soon."
