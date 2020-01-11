JNUSU Demands Resignation of VC Jagadesh Kumar, Slams Delhi Police

Meanwhile, JNUSU demanded that students should be allowed to register while paying the old structure for the academic fee.

“We will be registering with our academic fee, but will not accept or pay the proposed hike in hostel fee,” Ghosh added.

Speaking on the Delhi Police PC, Satish Yadav, a member of JNUSU said, “The fact that only affiliations of Left union members were mentioned and that the association of two ABVP members was hidden shows that the Delhi Police is supporting the ABVP.”

He added that the police had held a presser in-between investigations, which is unusual. Regular classes at JNU are scheduled to resume from 13 January, Vice Chancellor Kumar had earlier said, after a meeting with officials from HRD Ministry.