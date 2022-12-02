JNU Admin Orders Inquiry as University Walls Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Graffiti

“The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,” news agency ANI reported quoting a notice from the Registrar of JNU.

The Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) at the earliest.

“JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates zero tolerance for any violence on campus,” the notice said.

What about the student's union? The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Friday condemned the incident and urged the administration to take strict action against the miscreants.

In a statement, it said that it condemns any such acts that purposefully attack any community to encourage any form of disharmony or disturbance of the peaceful environment of the campus.

However, it added that political art and wall postering are an “integral part of the political culture” of the university.

“We have never witnessed the same to have been employed for hateful purposes under the garb of anonymity. The JNU Administration must take cognisance of such slogans and take the requisite strict action according to the statutes of the university,” it said.

Has any action been taken yet? In an advisory to each school and centre on the campus, the university has suggested that