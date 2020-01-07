JNU Unrest: NSUI Says Members ‘Brutally Attacked’ by ABVP in Guj

A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI workers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 7 January, with the Congress-affiliated students' group alleging that its volunteers were "brutally attacked" by those from the ABVP and severely injured.
According to ANI, around 10 people were injured, with the police resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The NSUI was protesting near the ABVP office over the violence in JNU.
NSUI National Secretary Saimon Farooqui alleged that "goons stabbed protesters including general secretary (of NSUI) of Gujarat Nikhil Savani."
Congress leader Hardik Patel took to Twitter to comment on the incident saying, "BJP and police are working to scare the students. This is the land of Gandhi and Sardar." NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan also condemned the incident.
Media personnel were also purportedly stopped by ABVP workers.
Violence had erupted at Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 5 January, when masked goons attacked students and teachers, and vandalised property on the campus.
