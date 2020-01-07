JNU Unrest: NSUI Says Members ‘Brutally Attacked’ by ABVP in Guj

A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI workers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 7 January, with the Congress-affiliated students' group alleging that its volunteers were "brutally attacked" by those from the ABVP and severely injured.

According to ANI, around 10 people were injured, with the police resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The NSUI was protesting near the ABVP office over the violence in JNU.

NSUI National Secretary Saimon Farooqui alleged that "goons stabbed protesters including general secretary (of NSUI) of Gujarat Nikhil Savani."