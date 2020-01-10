Yes, We’ll Break BJP: Kanhaiya’s Reply to ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ Tag
Hitting back at the BJP’s oft-used “tukde tukde gang” remark, CPI leader and former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar said on Thursday, 9 January, that they "are not breaking the country", but will "break the BJP".
Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in Delhi, Kumar said there had been “no tukde tukde government in the country” before 2014.
"They call us members of the 'tukde tukde gang'. I am standing here on the road, without covering my face, and admitting that yes, I am from the 'tukde tukde gang'. But we are not breaking the country. We will break the BJP," Kumar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.
'Deepika Patriotic When Endorsing Modi Govt's Scheme, Traitor After Visiting JNU'
The former JNUSU president also pointed out that according to the BJP, actor Deepika Padukone was ‘patriotic’ when she was an ambassador for a Modi government initiative, but became an ‘anti-national’ after visiting the university, PTI reported.
“A Hindi cinema actor came to the university but did not raise slogans, did not take Modiji’s name, did not take (Amit Shah’s) name. She just came and met the injured students. But calls were given to boycott her film... Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she participated in a campaign for Modiji, and became a traitor after coming to JNU.”Kanhaiya Kumar
After Padukone's visit to the campus, JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying that great personalities should also meet those students whose studies were affected due to the situation prevailing in the university.
“After her visit, the VC, whom everyone had been searching for, suddenly appeared in front of the media and said ‘great personalities are meeting injured students, but they should also meet those whose studies were affected’. Somebody tell him that it is your job to meet students, teachers and workers to discuss why studies are not happening in the university. Deepika Padukone is not the JNU VC.”Kanhaiya Kumar, as quoted by PTI
Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob inside the campus on 5 January, though she did not address the crowd.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times.)
