Yes, We’ll Break BJP: Kanhaiya’s Reply to ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ Tag

Hitting back at the BJP’s oft-used “tukde tukde gang” remark, CPI leader and former JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar said on Thursday, 9 January, that they "are not breaking the country", but will "break the BJP".

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry in Delhi, Kumar said there had been “no tukde tukde government in the country” before 2014.