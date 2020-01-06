‘VC Hired ABVP Goons to Beat Students’: Umar Khalid on JNU Attack

Massive protests engulfed various parts of the country after a masked mob entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and brutally attacked students and professors on Sunday, 5 January.

The Quint spoke to former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid who addressed an electrifying gathering of protesters at Gateway of India, Mumbai as protests continued overnight. “A movement against the fee hike brought in by the administration has been underway for three months in JNU. The students have been peacefully protesting but what we got in return is police brutality. Earlier, we saw how even visually challenged students were beaten up by the police,” said Khalid.