‘Get Off Your Phone & Go There!’: Twitter Tells Kejriwal On JNU
The violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the night of 5 January, that saw masked goons go on a rampage inside the campus, has drawn widespread condemnation from many politicians.
One of the first people to tweet out his condemnation was Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
However, many on social media immediately urged him to stop tweeting and show up at JNU instead, in solidarity with the students.
‘Please Get In Your Car And Go To JNU’
Almost immediately after the Chief Minister tweeted, and as reports of violence persisting surfaced, Twitterati asked him to go to the spot and stand by the students.
While further reports of the Delhi Police not acting on the violence came to fore, many believed that the Chief Minister being on the ground would force them to act, even if the Delhi Police does not report to the Delhi government.
‘Shocking To See Your Confidence In L-G’
The Chief Minister, soon after, tweeted that he’d spoken to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi and urged him to restore order.
This did not go down well with netizens either.
The JNU attack and criticism of Kejriwal comes at a time when the Delhi elections are barely a month away. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has called a meeting at his residence over the violence which is being attended by senior party leaders and ministers.
