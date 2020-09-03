JNU Student Alleges Assault Inside Hostel Room, ABVP Denies Role

Denying the allegations, Shivam Chaurasia, ABVP president of JNU unit, told The Quint: "These allegations are entirely baseless. Such clashes between hostellers do keep happening in JNU. A clash has happened, that is true, however, not one member of the ABVP was a part of it. We are planning to file a defamation complaint against AISA for maligning our organisation. It should be submitted to the concerned police station by evening today (3 September)."

In a statement, ABVP said, “If something really happened, university administration must conduct a fair inquiry. Any further allegations with an intention to defame ABVP will lead to legal action.”