‘Govt Not Open to Debate’: JNU Prof Who Quit Statistics Panel

Eminent economist and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor CP Chandrasekhar, who withdrew from the newly constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Economic Statistics, has said that "there are signs that the government does not brook disagreement and is not open to debate once it has embarked on a chosen trajectory."

In a piece in The Indian Express titled, 'Why I quit the panel' appearing on Wednesday, 8 January, Chandrasekhar spoke about the undermining of the statistical system in India, while also touching upon other issues like the NPR, NRC and the violence that rocked universities like Jamia Millia Islamia and JNU.

Submitting his resignation on Monday night, Chandrasekhar wrote in an email to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI): "I regret to inform you that because of the situation in JNU, where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow's meeting. Further, I feel that under the current conditions, this committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past."