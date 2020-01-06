Unable to Give Security: JNU Hostel Wardens Resign After Violence

Two wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus submitted their resignations on Monday, 6 January, on moral grounds, citing that they tried but couldn’t provide security to the students.

Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.