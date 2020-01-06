Unable to Give Security: JNU Hostel Wardens Resign After Violence
Two wardens of the Sabarmati Hostel inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus submitted their resignations on Monday, 6 January, on moral grounds, citing that they tried but couldn’t provide security to the students.
Violence had broken out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night, 5 January, as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.
At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
In a letter, addressed to the Dean of Students, Senior Warden Ramavatar Meena and Recreation Warden Prakash Chandra Sahoo said that they were “unable” to provide enough security to the students.
Sahoo said that he informed the security when the attack broke out at 7:00 pm.
There is a massive deployment of security personnel as on 6 January at JNU, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence.
According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.
Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said.
