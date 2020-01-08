‘Masked Students’ Shut Data Centre to Prevent CCTV Footage: JNU VC

Days after a mob vandalised the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and attacked students and teachers, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has now alleged that the data centre of the university was targeted by some students ahead of the violence, which accounted for the lack of CCTV footage.

In an interview to India Today, he said that on 3 January, two days before Sunday's violence, "about 10 to 12 students" who had their faces "completely covered with clothes" abused the staff in the data centre and "took control".