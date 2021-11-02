J&K Govt Establishes Special Investigation Agency for Terror-related Cases

The agency will reportedly have the authority to register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP of J&K informed, The Hindu reported.

The constitution of the SIA has come under fire from the Gupkar alliance – an umbrella body of regional parties including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – for being another state apparatus employed to diminish the rights and liberties of Kashmiris.

(With inputs from The Hindu and The Indian Express.)

