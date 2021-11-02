J&K Govt Establishes Special Investigation Agency for Terror-related Cases
The SIA will function in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday, 1 November established a new State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigating terrorism-related cases, according to a report by The Hindu.
As per an order released by the government of J&K, the SIA will function in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.
Indian Penal Code offences, including The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Explosive Substances Act, the SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act, Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act will reportedly come under the purview of the SIA, The Indian Express reported.
The CID wing head will be the ex-officio Director of the SIA, The Hindu reported.
The official order also notes that all officers in-charge of the police stations will be required to immediately intimate the SIA upon registration of militancy-related cases, including those specified in the order.
Further, all cases where any militancy linkage surface amid the investigation will also be referred to the SIA.
The agency will reportedly have the authority to register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP of J&K informed, The Hindu reported.
The constitution of the SIA has come under fire from the Gupkar alliance – an umbrella body of regional parties including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – for being another state apparatus employed to diminish the rights and liberties of Kashmiris.
(With inputs from The Hindu and The Indian Express.)
