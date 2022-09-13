Jindal University Student Found Dead Outside Campus, Kin Allege Ragging

(If you have thoughts of self-harm, or you know someone who is in distress, please show them your sympathy and call these numbers for local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A BBA (Hons) student of OP Jindal Global University, identified as Sanskaar Chaturvedi, 19, was found dead outside the campus on an under construction road on Sunday evening, 11 September.

Meanwhile, Sonepat police have initiated inquest proceedings after the incident came to light. Police said Chaturvedi is a resident of Vadodara in Gujarat, while his sister teaches at the university.

Vipin Kadian, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Sonepat’s Rai village, said: