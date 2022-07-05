Jharkhand’s 'Didis': A Project to Help 1,200 'Ultra-Poor' Families Is Paying Off

Despite having lived for almost 28 years, for all practical purposes, Lalita Devi and her small family of four in the Lohardaga district, in the tribal belt of Jharkhand and around three hours from Ranchi, did not exist till July 2019.

Falling in the category of ultra-poor in India, the family was outside the net of whatever the state government was doing to improve similar lives. She and her family had no Aadhar card, no NREGA job card, no ration card, no particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) pension, and certainly no bank account. The last was largely a dream since they never had any savings in the bank.

If she didn’t really exist on paper, she and her family barely managed to exist in reality. With ten decimal of land (one-tenth of an acre) to their name, no livestock or any other source of earning and no assets barring a tiny, dark mud hut, eking out any kind of living was a daily challenge.

Yes, she had a toilet built at the insistence of local authorities who had some targets to meet, but managing three meals a day was close to impossible. The family made do with two daily meals, mostly local rice with salt, and had never tasted dal or most vegetables.