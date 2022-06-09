Jharkhand: Villagers Set Ablaze Two Men Accused of Raping a Woman
As per sources, one of the accused succumbed to his injuries, while the other is in a critical condition.
Two persons accused of raping a woman were set ablaze by the victim's family and other villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday, 8 June.
The incident occurred at a village under the Basua Gram Panchayat, which is situated around 15 kms away from the district headquarters and is under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station.
The Incident
Locals said that the two accused, Sunil Uranv and Ashish Uranv, offered the woman a lift and got her to board a vehicle with them, after which they allegedly raped her.
The incident came to light after the woman told her family about what had transpired. After the villagers were informed about the matter, they caught hold of the accused and attempted to burn them alive.
Speaking to The Quint, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Gumla district, Ehtesham Waquarib said, "The villagers caught hold of the two accused persons and set them on fire along with the vehicle they were riding."
He added that the police rushed to the spot after they got information regarding the incident and doused the fire immediately. The two accused were then sent to the local hospital, from where they were transferred to RIMS Ranchi.
"A case has been lodged against the two rape-accused persons, and another complaint is being lodged on the complaint of the accused persons' families against those who set them on fire," the official added.
On being asked about the current conditions of the accused, the SP said that he had heard that one of them had succumbed to his injuries, but had not received any official word from the hospital.
