Jharkhand Raises OBC Reservations in State Government Jobs to 27%

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday, 14 September, gave its nod to a proposal for granting 77 per cent reservation in state government jobs for the members of the SC, ST, backward classes, OBC and economically weaker sections, an official said.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, hiked the OBC reservation to 27 per cent from the present 14 per cent.The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gave its nod to a proposal to use the 1932 land records to determine those who are local inhabitants.