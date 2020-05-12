Two young men were tied with ropes and reportedly beaten up brutally by locals in Kathikund village in Dumka, Jharkhand, for allegedly stealing a goat, reported ANI, quoting the Superintendant of Police, Dumka.The SP said, “One man has passed away, the other is admitted to a local hospital. Three people have been arrested.”Pehlu Khan Lynching: 2 Minors Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Special HomeThe man who died was Subhan Ansari, 26. While his friend who is in the hospital is Dulal Mirdha, 22.A senior police officer Ambar Lakda stated that an FIR will be filed against the villagers involved in the lynching, according to NDTV.Villagers have claimed that they were spotted butchering a goat outside the village by some men who had surrounded them and accused them of theft.The crowd allegedly dragged them into the village and tied them to a tree.Then they thrashed the two men, and by the time the police arrived, they were found injured and bleeding.(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)Palghar Mob Lynching: SC Seeks Probe Report From State Govt We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.