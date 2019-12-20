Jharkhand Exit Polls: Axis My India Predicts Cong-JMM+ Win

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in alliance with Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to win 39-50 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 22-32, predicted India Today-Axis My India’s Jharkhand exit polls.
The exit polls by CVoter, on the other hand, hinted at a hung assembly with the BJP winning 32 and JMM alliance bagging 35 seats.
Eighty one constituencies in the state went to polls in five phases, which ended on Friday, 20 December.
India Today-Axis My India Predicts Cong-JMM+ Win
CVoter Predicts Hung Assembly in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in alliance with Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to win 35 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 32, resulting in a hung assembly in Jharkhand, predicted CVoter in their exit polls.
Five-Phase Polling Ends in Jharkhand
Polling ended in all 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday, 20 December, during the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections, officials said.
A total of 68.99 percent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm in the state.
In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, officials said.
The other seats where polling is being held in this final phase are Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.
Nearly 48 percent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 16 constituencies, election officials said.
Both BJP and the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies.
