Jharkhand Exit Polls: Axis My India Predicts Cong-JMM+ Win

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in alliance with Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is projected to win 39-50 seats, while the BJP is likely to bag 22-32, predicted India Today-Axis My India’s Jharkhand exit polls.

The exit polls by CVoter, on the other hand, hinted at a hung assembly with the BJP winning 32 and JMM alliance bagging 35 seats.

Eighty one constituencies in the state went to polls in five phases, which ended on Friday, 20 December.