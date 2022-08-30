BJP Suspends Jharkhand Leader Accused of Torturing Tribal Domestic Worker
Seema Patra was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women's wing.
(Trigger warning: Description of Violence)
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Jharkhand's Ranchi, accused of allegedly torturing and confining a 29-year-old tribal woman working at her house, was suspended by the party on Tuesday, 30 August, reported NDTV.
Seema Patra, the wife of a retired IAS officer, Maheshwar Patra, was a member of the national working committee of the BJP's women wing.
The incident came to light when the victim, identified as Sunita, a resident of Gumla in Jharkhand, was rescued by the Ranchi police on 22 August, reported Times Now.
Moreover, a video of her also surfaced online where Sunita, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi, is seen narrating the torture she had to go through while she was working at the BJP leader's house.
As per media reports, Sunita was hired by Seema as a domestic worker around 10 years ago. Later, when the couple's daughter was moving to Delhi for work, Sunita was sent along with her.
'Locked Me in a Room': Sunita
After a few years, their daughter and Sunita came back to Ranchi. As per Sunita's account, that's when Patra started torturing her. Sunita had asked Patra for her permission to go back to her native village, but she allegedly beat her up, and locked her in a room.
As per the claims made by Sunita, Patra hit her with a rod and a hot pan. She further added that her teeth were smashed and she was made to lick urine off the floor.
Sunita also said that Patra's son, Ayushman, had helped her and saved her from his mother. "It is only because of him that I am alive," she said.
In the video, Sunita also said that she would to like to study further after she has recovered from her injuries.
The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 323, 325, 346, and 374 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the SC-ST Act, 1989, at the Argoda police station in Ranchi, reported Times Now. However, no arrests have been made till now, the report added.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
