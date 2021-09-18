Jharkhand: 7 Girls Drown In Pond Amid Festival, CM Hemant Soren Expresses Shock

In Bukru village in Jharkhand's Latehar district, seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond amid Karma Puja festivities on Saturday, 18 September, a senior official said, news agency PTI reported.

Karma Puja is a major festival in the state of Jharkhand, and is mostly celebrated by tribal communities.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said that girls had gone to take a dip in the pond after the festival, adding that the Deputy Development Commissioner of the district, Shekhar Verma has been asked to hold an inquiry in the matter, PTI reported.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he was 'shocked' to hear about the tragedy.

He wrote in Hindi, "Shocked to hear about the death of seven girls due to drowning during 'Karam dali' (branch of Karam tree) immersion at Sheregada of Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss."

The girls' bodies were sent to the Latehar district hospital, Jatashankar Choudhary, Commissioner from Palamu Range said, PTI reported.