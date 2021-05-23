Jhansi Junior Docs Arrested While Trying to Voice Concerns to CM
Doctors were arrested at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College when they tried to approach CM Adityanath.
Junior doctors at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College were arrested by local police after they tried to present a memorandum, which listed demands and flaws of the college, to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who was visiting the college to take stock of the COVID facilities.
Talking to The Quint, President of Resident Doctors’ Association Dr Hardeep Jogi said, “Everyone should see why this was done to us. We just wanted to tell about the flaws here. We were not allowed to meet and were also misbehaved with.”
“Every time ministers come and go, our basic problems are not given any attention. So, this time we thought that we should go and inform ourselves about this. But we were not allowed to meet CM and we were pushed and brought to the police station.”Dr Hardeep Jogi, President of Resident Doctors’ Association, Maharani Laxmibai Medical College.
According to Dr Jogi, whenever there is a ministerial visit to the campus, all the arrangements at the campus start recovering and the medicines are restocked. On any other day, medicines are not available. He said that the problem had been there even before the pandemic hit.
‘Medical Staff Reprimanded in Public’
According to Dr Jogi, one of the main demands of junior doctors is the improvement of the workplace environment since doctors, nurses and other medical staffers are reprimanded in public by administrative officials.
“What is this behaviour? Does any doctor working in the COVID era, or any of the staff members deserve to get scolded in public?” he asked.
Here are the other demands by the doctors-
- A central medical library as the medical college library has been closed for the past 18 months.
- Increase in capacity of hostels given the increase in medical seats.
- A new sports ground on the college campus.
- Adequate stocks of necessary medicines at the college. The doctors have alleged that a stock is only replenished when there is an administrative visit.
