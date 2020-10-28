Jeyaraj-Beniks Beaten Till Blood Splashed Walls, Floors: CBI to HC

A portion of the chargesheet submitted by the CBI has been accessed by TNM and it gives insight into the inhuman nature of the assault suffered by the father and son. According to a section titled 'Results of Laboratory Analysis', DNA samples were collected from the walls of the lockup, toilet, room of SHO in the police station and from the lathis of the accused policemen during the judicial enquiry conducted by the Kovilpatti magistrate.

The DNA from these samples were found to match that of the victims. The chargesheet argues that this evidence establishes the fact that Jeyaraj and Beniks “were subjected to brutal torture by the accused police officials who deliberately inflicted severe bleeding injuries to both of them, knowing well that the injuries caused by them on the person of the deceased Beniks and Jeyaraj were sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause their death."