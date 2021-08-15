Jessica Lall's Younger Sister Sabrina Passes Away

Jessica Lall's younger sister Sabrina Lall passed away on Sunday, 15 August, after being unwell for a prolonged period, news agency PTI reported.

"She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away," Sabrina's brother Ranjith Lall told PTI.

Jessica Lall was shot dead on 30 April 1999 at a bar in Delhi after she refused to serve Manu Sharma liquor. It was Sabrina Lall then who fought tooth and nail to get justice and see Sharma behind bars.