Convict in 1999 Jessica Lall murder case Manu Sharma was released from Tihar Jail on Monday, 1 June, on grounds of "good behaviour".Manu Sharma also known as Siddartha Vashishta is the son of then Haryana Congress leader Venod Sharma. He was awarded life imprisonment in 2006 for shooting dead 34-year-old Jessica Lall on 30 May 1999, after she refused to serve him liquor.On 1 June, he was released from prison after serving 14 years in jail.Sharma had been out on parole as part of steps taken by prisons to prevent overcrowding in the coronavirus crisis.A trial court had acquitted Sharma of the murder, but the high court, which later undertook the case amid nationwide outrage and protests, reversed the decision and sentenced him to a life-term.In 2010, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence in 2010.